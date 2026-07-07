Israel reports killing two Hamas commanders in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military claimed on Tuesday that it had killed two Hamas commanders in separate airstrikes targeting northern and southern Gaza.

According to the military, the first strike, carried out two days ago in northern Gaza, targeted Ahmed Yahya Ibrahim Al-Batsh, whom it identified as the commander of a Hamas elite unit. The second, launched on July 6 in southern Gaza, killed Hamouda Abu Daqqa, “a commander in Hamas' military intelligence unit.”

🔴ELIMINATED: Ahmad Yahya Ibrahim Batsh, a Nukhba cell commander and Hamouda Abu Daqa, a commander in Hamas' Military Intelligence Unit.Throughout the war, including in recent days, the terrorists advanced terror attacks against IDF troops operating in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 7, 2026

Hamas has not commented on the Israeli claims.

Israeli forces continued hitting Gaza Strip today, killing two people and wounding several others in attacks on Khan Younis. Raids also targeted a vehicle in Gaza City's Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood without causing casualties, Palestinian media reported.

According to Gaza health authorities, the death toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 73,098, with 173,571 people injured.