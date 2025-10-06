Israel offshores over 170 Gaza flotilla members

Shafaq News – Middle East

On Monday, Israel deported 171 foreign activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, after intercepting the Global Sumud (Resilience) Flotilla bound for Gaza.

The flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid and more than 400 international participants aboard 40 vessels, was seized by Israeli forces on October 2 near Ashdod port before entering Gaza’s waters. The interception was part of Israel’s long-standing blockade of the enclave, which led to famine among the Strip's residents, killing around 460, including 154 children, since October 7, 2023.

In a statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the deportees — citizens of 19 countries including Greece, Italy, France, Sweden, Germany, and the United States — were flown to Greece and Slovakia. It described the flotilla as a “Hamas-led PR stunt,” accusing participants of spreading “fabricated stories” about their detention.

"The only violent incident involved a detainee who bit an Israeli medical staff member," the ministry claimed.

171 additional provocateurs from the Hamas–Sumud flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, were deported today from Israel to Greece and Slovakia.The deportees are citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland,… pic.twitter.com/DqcGLOJov7 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 6, 2025

Hamas denounced the deportations, alleging that the activists were subjected to “inhumane treatment and humiliation” during and after their detention.

The move comes as Israel’s war in Gaza nears its second year, with more than 67,000 Palestinians killed, according to the Strip's Health Ministry.