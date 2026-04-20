Israel nabs two Iran-linked suspects

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel has detained two individuals on suspicion of spying for Iran, Channel 12 reported on Monday, noting that the pair had planned to travel to an Arab country for training.

No details regarding their identities have been released.

Over the past two years, Israeli authorities have arrested dozens of people on espionage allegations and claims of online recruitment linked to Tehran. The increase in such cases led to the establishment of a new wing for detainees at Damon Prison in Haifa, according to Channel 12. It added that only one suspect has been convicted so far, while most cases remain under judicial review.