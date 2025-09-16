Israel launches new Gaza offensive as death toll tops 65,000

Shafaq News – Gaza (updated at 14:12)

On Tuesday, Israeli forces launched a large-scale ground and air offensive in Gaza City under Operation Gideon’s Chariots II. The military said the campaign targets Hamas infrastructure, while Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed Israel “will not back down.”

⭕️ IDF troops have begun expanding ground operations in Gaza City as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots IIIn the past day, IDF activity in Gaza City has began according to the operational plan, and is expected to expand in line with the current situational assessment.Its aim… pic.twitter.com/dJBpd7wq1x — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 16, 2025

🔴قوات جيش الدفاع في قيادة المنطقة الجنوبية بدأت بتوسيع المناورة البرية نحو مدينة غزة⭕️خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الأخيرة، شرعت قوات جيش الدفاع النظامية والاحتياطية من الفرق 98، 162، و36 بعملية برية واسعة في أرجاء مدينة غزة في إطار عملية #عربات_جدعون2⭕️وتزامنًا مع ذلك، تعمل… pic.twitter.com/xBgoZ2D7Kn — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 16, 2025

Heavy bombardments leveled residential blocks in northern Gaza, triggering new evacuation orders. Thousands of civilians moved south amid reports of unsafe routes, scarce shelter, and worsening shortages of food and water.

#عاجل ‼️ سكان غزة، بدأ جيش الدفاع تدمير بنى حماس التحتية في مدينة غزة. ⭕️تعتبر مدينة غزة منطقة قتال خطيرة فالبقاء في المنطقة يعرضكم للخطر. ⭕️انتقلوا في أسرع وقت ممكن عبر شارع الرشيد الى المناطق التي تم عرضها جنوب وادي غزة من خلال المركبات أو سيرًا على الأقدام⭕️انضموا إلى أكثر… pic.twitter.com/pqMJo5AC6x — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 16, 2025

More and more people in #Gaza are forced to leave their homes.Forced to take the road to nowhere.There is no safe place for them to go.There is no shelter.Urgent action is needed for #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/0gszpJQoiN — UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 16, 2025

Health authorities reported at least 43 people killed since dawn in Gaza City alone, with overall casualties across the territory surpassing 65,000 dead and 173,000 wounded since October 2023.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed three additional deaths from malnutrition in the past 24 hours, including one child, raising the total famine-related toll to 428, among them 146 children. Medical staff warned of extreme overcrowding, dwindling stocks of essential medicines, and a critical shortage of blood.

The war’s impact also reverberated in Israel, where families of hostages held in Gaza staged overnight protests outside the prime minister’s residence, calling for renewed negotiations as the military offensive intensified.

International concern grew after a UN-commissioned inquiry accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a finding rejected by Israeli officials. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled from Israel to Qatar to press for a ceasefire, warning that the window for agreement is closing.