Israel launches new Gaza offensive as death toll tops 65,000

Israel launches new Gaza offensive as death toll tops 65,000
2025-09-16T10:27:47+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza (updated at 14:12)

On Tuesday, Israeli forces launched a large-scale ground and air offensive in Gaza City under Operation Gideon’s Chariots II. The military said the campaign targets Hamas infrastructure, while Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed Israel “will not back down.”

Heavy bombardments leveled residential blocks in northern Gaza, triggering new evacuation orders. Thousands of civilians moved south amid reports of unsafe routes, scarce shelter, and worsening shortages of food and water.

Health authorities reported at least 43 people killed since dawn in Gaza City alone, with overall casualties across the territory surpassing 65,000 dead and 173,000 wounded since October 2023.

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed three additional deaths from malnutrition in the past 24 hours, including one child, raising the total famine-related toll to 428, among them 146 children. Medical staff warned of extreme overcrowding, dwindling stocks of essential medicines, and a critical shortage of blood.

The war’s impact also reverberated in Israel, where families of hostages held in Gaza staged overnight protests outside the prime minister’s residence, calling for renewed negotiations as the military offensive intensified.

International concern grew after a UN-commissioned inquiry accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a finding rejected by Israeli officials. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled from Israel to Qatar to press for a ceasefire, warning that the window for agreement is closing.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon