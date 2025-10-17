Israel kills one in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Friday, an Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Kherbet Selem.

According to local media, the attack killed one person and injured an unspecified number of others.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the incident.

Israeli warplanes had launched a series of intense airstrikes on Thursday, targeting industrial facilities.

Although a ceasefire was reached on November 27, 2024, Israel continues to conduct air and drone strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining positions at five locations inside Lebanese territory.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce began, mostly in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping sites. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports a higher toll — more than 280 dead and 625 injured.