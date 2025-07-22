Israel kills at least 12 in Gaza displacement camp

Shafaq News – Gaza (Updated: 11 a.m.)

Israeli tank fire killed at least 12 Palestinians and injured dozens more overnight in a tent encampment housing displaced civilians in western Gaza City, local health authorities said Tuesday.

Medics reported that two shells struck the camp, where hundreds had taken shelter from ongoing fighting. The rounds, fired from Israeli tanks positioned nearby, tore through the densely packed tents, triggering “chaos and devastation.”

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.

Displacement sites across Gaza—home to over 1.9 million people, more than 80% of the population—have been repeatedly targeted since the war began. Inside the camps, food shortages have become acute, with irreversible, late-stage malnutrition now widespread.

Raheel Mohammad Rasras, a 32-year-old woman, died at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis after suffering from severe malnutrition. Her weight dropped from 50 kg to just 25 kg due to hunger caused by Israel’s siege. pic.twitter.com/kzXGa79LDf — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) July 21, 2025

23 Palestinians have died from malnutrition across several areas of Gaza over the past two days, according to hospital sources. In protest of the crisis, a group of Palestinian journalists launched the "Empty Stomachs Movement," an open-ended hunger strike until, in their words, "the smallest child in Gaza can eat."

🔴NEW:"We are on an open hunger strike until the smallest child in Gaza can eat," declared a group of journalists in Gaza as they launched the “Empty Stomach Movement.” As famine worsens in Gaza and Israel blocks all aid, campaigners are urging people worldwide to join them… pic.twitter.com/RpyniCnDXu — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) July 21, 2025

Earlier, 28 countries issued a rare joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire. “Australia and 27 countries have an urgent message: the war in Gaza must end now,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong posted on X.