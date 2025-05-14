Israel kills +50 civilians, hit hospital in Gaza

Shafaq News/ At least 51 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since midnight, including 45 in the north, according to Palestinian media reports.

WAFA News said the Israeli military launched on Wednesday a wave of intense airstrikes and fire belts targeting residential homes in Jabalia camp and Jabalia town in northern Gaza, resulting in 45 civilian casualties, including women and children.

In the south, Khan Younis also came under heavy bombardment. Witnesses reported to WAFA that at least ten consecutive strikes hit areas near the Gaza European Hospital, killing and injuring multiple people, including patients and wounded individuals inside the facility.

The Israeli army stated that, by hitting the medical facility, it had targeted an underground command and control center belonging to Hamas. In response, Hamas denounced the hospital strike as a deliberate attack on Gaza’s remaining medical infrastructure, calling Israeli claims of military presence in the area “false and misleading.”

The escalation coincided with an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, called by European members and supported by Algeria, to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Ahead of the meeting, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher urged the international community to reflect on the unfolding events, questioning whether “we will use those empty words: ‘We did all we could,’” and called for decisive action to prevent what he warned could become a genocide.

So, for those killed and those whose voices are silenced: what more evidence do you need?Will you act now – decisively – to prevent genocide in Gaza and to ensure respect for international humanitarian law?This Council must prevail. Demand this ends. pic.twitter.com/yQZWB3FlzI — Tom Fletcher (@UNReliefChief) May 13, 2025

Since the beginning of the conflict on October 7, 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed at least 52,908 Palestinians—most of them women and children—and wounded over 119,000 others, according to Palestinian health authorities. The numbers remain incomplete as many victims remain under rubble or in areas rescue teams cannot reach.