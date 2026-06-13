Israeli attacks kill four in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling hit four districts in southern Lebanon on Saturday, leaving at least four people dead, while Hezbollah responded with drones and rockets, citing Israeli "ceasefire violations" and attacks on civilians in the south.

Local media said an airstrike on the town of Maarakeh in Tyre district claimed one life, while another person was killed in Kfarreman in Nabatieh district. A separate strike killed the mayor of al-Rayhan in Jezzine district, while a drone attack in the same town wounded an employee of Lebanon's electricity company as he watered crops near his home. The escalation also included demolitions in Khiam and the destruction of homes and government buildings in the border city of Bint Jbeil.

A Lebanese soldier was seriously wounded in an Israeli drone strike on the Kfarreman-Nabatieh road, the army said, after the aircraft had earlier targeted him near Al-Najda Hospital in Nabatieh without causing injuries.

استهدفت مسيّرة إسرائيلية معادية عسكريًّا في الجيش أثناء انتقاله قرب مستشفى النجدة - النبطية دون إصابته، ثم استهدفته مجددًا على طريق كفررمان - النبطية، ما أدى إلى إصابته بجروح بليغة.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/rjt6iIgqyZ — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) June 13, 2026

The Lebanese Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from the Israeli war since March 2 at over 3,711 dead and 11,483 wounded, including women, children, and more than 23 Lebanese army personnel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army warned residents of dozens of towns across southern Lebanon to move north of the Zahrani River. It alleged that Hezbollah activity in the area had necessitated military action and cautioned civilians against remaining near the group's personnel, facilities, or equipment.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah claimed strikes on Israeli military vehicles, equipment, and troop concentrations in Qantara, Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Majdal Zoun, and other areas using explosive drones and rockets. The group had carried out more than 15 attacks on Israeli positions and military assets a day earlier.

Israeli authorities, in turn, reported two border incidents involving "hostile aircraft." One aerial target reportedly fell near Margaliot, while another that crossed from Lebanon was intercepted near Metula. No injuries were recorded.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר על חדירת כלי טיס עוין במרגליות, זוהתה נפילה של מטרה אווירית חשודה במרחב בו פועלים כוחות צה"ל בדרום לבנון. אין נפגעים.התרעות הופעלו על פי מדיניות — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 13, 2026

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר על חדירת כלי טיס עוין במטולה ובמשגב עם, חיל האוויר יירט מטרה אווירית חשודה שחצתה משטח לבנון לשטח הארץ. התרעות על ירי רקטות וטילים הופעלו בעקבות ניסיונות היירוט — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 13, 2026

Israeli figures show that 30 officers and soldiers have died and 1,302 others have been wounded since fighting resumed in early March.