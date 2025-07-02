Israel kills +140 Palestinians in 24h: Hospital director among victims

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 142 Palestinians were killed, including the Indonesian Hospital director, and 487 wounded in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

Among the casualties, 39 people, mostly women and children, were killed and more than 210 injured while waiting for food aid, according to the ministry.

As strikes continued to hit Gaza City, Jabalia, and Khan Younis, the director of Medical Relief in Gaza accused Israeli forces of “targeting everything in the Strip, especially healthcare teams.”

One strike killed Dr. Marwan Al-Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital, along with members of his family, when their Gaza City home was bombed. The Health Ministry accused Israel of “deliberately targeting medical and humanitarian teams,” calling Al-Sultan’s killing a “heinous crime” against those working to save lives.

Since the war began in October 2023, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics has recorded 57,499 deaths, among them 18,000 children, 12,400 women, and 1,411 medical workers.