Israel kills 10+ in multiple areas across Gaza

At least 12 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed on Saturday after Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical and media outlets on Saturday.

An Israeli helicopter struck a residential apartment in western Gaza City, killing five people and injuring others. Another apartment near the Jabalia intersection in eastern Gaza City was also hit, leaving several people wounded. Two others were killed near the so-called “yellow line” southeast of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In southern Gaza, an airstrike hit a tent sheltering displaced members north of Khan Younis, killing seven people and injuring others, including at least one person in critical condition.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that civilians in Gaza, particularly children, are facing increasingly severe risks as the violence continues alongside harsh winter conditions. “Ten children have died from hypothermia in Gaza since the onset of winter.”

Ten children have died from hypothermia in #Gaza since the onset of winter.As cold temperatures and heavy rains intensify, children and families sheltering in poorly insulated, makeshift structures face extreme exposure, with little protection from the elements. Winter… pic.twitter.com/v3UxLHShLd — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 31, 2026

Based on the latest data published by the Ministry of Health in Gaza on January 28, cumulative figures since the start of the offensive on October 7, 2023, show that 71,667 people have been killed and 171,343 injured. Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, the ministry recorded 492 deaths and 1,356 injuries, in addition to the recovery of 715 bodies from under the rubble.