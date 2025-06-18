Israel hits Iran’s nuclear sites as Trump predicts regime collapse

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that it has struck more than 20 military sites across Iran, including facilities tied to the country’s nuclear weapons ambitions and anti-tank missile production lines reportedly linked to Hezbollah.

According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the latest wave of airstrikes focused on key infrastructure within Tehran, targeting centrifuge production centers, research and development labs, and weapons manufacturing facilities. Adraee claimed these sites were instrumental in enabling Iran to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons.

#عاجل اليوم السادس لعملية الاسد الصاعد تواصل عشرات الطائرات مهاجمة سلسلة اهداف وقدرات عسكرية للنظام الإيراني في انحاء ايران. ❌استهداف موقع لانتاج اجهزة طرد مركزي كان جزء من محاولة النظام تخصيب اليورانيوم في اطار البرنامج النووي. ❌استهداف موقع بالقرب من طهران استخدم لانتاج… pic.twitter.com/C316x3M9o6 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 18, 2025

One of the airstrikes reportedly hit a facility producing anti-tank missiles intended for transfer to Hezbollah via third-party countries. Adraee accused Iran of arming regional proxies—such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis—for years, calling them “terrorist organizations” bent on attacking Israel.

#عاجل جيش الدفاع هاجم في ايران موقعًا لانتاج صواريخ مضادة للدروع تم تحويلها إلى حزب الله⭕️خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية هاجمت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو بتوجيه هيئة الاستخبارات موقعًا لانتاج صواريخ مضادة للدروع تم إنتاجها في ايران ومن ثم نقلها من قبل النظام الإيراني إلى وكلائه عبر دول… pic.twitter.com/jAwOD9VbI9 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 18, 2025

The Israeli military described the campaign as part of a broader strategy to degrade Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities, which it alleges are being used to destabilize the region and directly threaten Israeli national security.

#عاجل مهاجمة أكثر من 20 هدفًا عسكريًا من خلال 60 طائرة مقاتلة: جيش الدفاع أنهى موجة إضافية من الغارات في منطقة طهران استهدفت مواقع مرتبطة بمشروع السلاح النووي ومواقع إنتاج صواريخ تابعة للنظام الإيراني⭕️أتمّت 60 طائرة مقاتلة تابعة لسلاح الجو خلال الساعات الأخيرة موجة غارات… pic.twitter.com/4NEG0NzWtn — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 18, 2025

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump suggested that the ongoing war with Israel could result in the collapse of Iran’s ruling regime. Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump said that the US has contingency plans for “everything.”

The president insisted the US does not seek war with Iran, but reaffirmed that preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains a non-negotiable priority. “We’re not looking for a ceasefire—we’re looking for total victory,” he declared.

Trump noted that he had just discussed the situation with the Pakistani Chief of Staff and said he believes Iran was “weeks away” from acquiring a nuclear weapon before the strikes.

The conflict, now entering its seventh day, continues to escalate with reciprocal missile and drone attacks between Israel and Iran.