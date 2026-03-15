Israel faces a shortage of ballistic missile interceptors, seeks immediate solutions

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel is facing a sharp shortage of ballistic missile interceptors as its war with Iran continues, the US news site Semafor reported on Saturday, citing American officials.

The report said Israel informed the United States several days before about this issue, explaining that it entered the war with Iran with an already limited stockpile of interceptor missiles after using large quantities during the 12-day war in 2025.

A US official said Washington had been aware of the issue for months and had anticipated the shortage. “We expected this shortage and have been monitoring it for several months,” the official told the outlet, adding that the United States is not facing a similar shortage but acknowledged growing concern about the potential depletion of US stockpiles if military operations continue for an extended period.

“We have everything we need to protect our bases, personnel, and interests in the region,” the official said, noting that Israel is seeking solutions to address the interceptor shortage.

“Israel’s long-range air defense systems have come under heavy strain due to Iranian attacks,” the report added, clarifying, “Iran has begun incorporating cluster munitions into its missiles, which could further accelerate the depletion of Israel’s interceptor stockpiles.”

According to a report by Yedioth Ahronoth, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones.

As of the time of writing, Iran has launched 53 waves of missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. bases. Israel has other means to counter Iranian missiles during the war, including fighter jets, but interceptor missiles remain among the most effective tools against long-range fire. Meanwhile, Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system is primarily designed to intercept short-range attacks.