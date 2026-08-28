Israel: Jenin strike targeted Hamas commander

Israel: Jenin strike targeted Hamas commander
2026-08-28T17:14:09+00:00

Shafaq News- Jenin

An Israeli airstrike killed three Palestinians near Jenin in the West Bank on Friday, including Qais Bitawi, whom the Israeli military identified as a Hamas commander accused of directing and financing attacks against Israelis.

The military said Bitawi and two associates were targeted in a vehicle. Hamas condemned the strike but did not identify Bitawi as one of its members, while, according to Reuters, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad described him as a senior operative in its armed wing.

After reaching the strike site, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Israeli forces briefly detained one of its crews and prevented the evacuation of those killed or wounded. The Israeli military did not comment.

Jenin and the surrounding northern West Bank have remained a focus of Israeli military operations since Israel launched a major offensive there in January 2025 targeting what Israel described as armed-group strongholds.

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