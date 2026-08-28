Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli aircraft struck several areas in southern Lebanon on Friday, including the town of Arnoun, while Israeli forces carried out explosions in the border town of Houla, local media reported.

No casualties were reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel told the United States that a pilot program in southern Lebanon has failed and expressed dissatisfaction with the Lebanese Army’s efforts to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure, Israeli outlet Walla reported, citing Israeli security sources.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and August 26 reached 4,352 killed and 12,318 wounded, including women and children.