Israel: Hezbollah blocks peace and normalization with Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel is seeking “peace and normalization” with Lebanon, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on Tuesday ahead of expected direct talks in Washington.

Speaking at a press conference, Saar identified Hezbollah as the main barrier to improved relations, arguing that no major disputes exist with Lebanon beyond the group’s role. He linked the upcoming meeting to Beirut’s stated willingness to de-escalate and its position that Hezbollah operates outside state authority.

The session, scheduled for 11:00 a.m. (1500 GMT) in Washington, is expected to bring together Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and his Lebanese counterpart Nada Hamadeh Moawad, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in attendance.

Lebanon had sought direct engagement early in the conflict that began on March 2, but Israel initially rejected the proposal, citing Beirut’s limited control over Hezbollah, with the stance shifting after Iran included Lebanon in a broader ceasefire framework, even as Israeli operations continued. Lebanese officials indicated that only Moawad has the authority to discuss a ceasefire, while Israeli officials signaled the issue would not be addressed.

Hezbollah, however, criticized Lebanon’s “rush” into direct negotiations with Israel, warning of the dangers of “a path of concessions.”

The expected talks come as Israel intensified its strikes on Lebanon, hitting Tyre, Marjayoun, Hasbaya, and Bint Jbeil districts in the south, Lebanese media said, as Hezbollah retaliated with drone and rocket attacks on Israeli positions.

Since hostilities resumed, Israeli strikes have killed more than 2,089 people and injured 6,762 others, including women and children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. In Israel, the Health Ministry, operating under tight wartime restrictions, reported 7,693 injuries since the start of the war with Iran on February 28, with 104 people still receiving treatment, without disclosing a death toll.