Iranian missiles trigger alerts across Israel’s south

Shafaq News- Middle East

Air raid sirens sounded across southern Israel on Monday after missiles were launched from Iran toward the Negev and Dimona areas, Israeli authorities said.

The Israeli Home Front Command said it detected incoming missiles, prompting alerts across the region.

Israeli and regional media reported that two missiles were intercepted, while a third landed in an open area in southern Israel.

The developments come as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an urgent meeting of coalition leaders following the attack. Earlier, Netanyahu said any potential agreement with Iran must safeguard Israel’s core interests, while US President Donald Trump said Washington may grant Tehran an additional five-day window amid ongoing talks.