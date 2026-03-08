Iranian missile strike wounds at least six in central Israel

Shafaq News- Middle East

At least six Israelis were injured on Sunday after “rocket shrapnel” fell in central Israel during an Iranian missile attack, Israeli media reported.

In a statement, Israel’s emergency service said missile fragments struck several areas, triggering sirens across central towns. One person was injured in Tel Aviv and others in Petah Tikva east of the city, including at least one in serious condition.

צה״ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים. יש להיכנס למרחבים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 8, 2026

Earlier today, Iranian media reported missiles launched toward Israel, including one carrying a cluster warhead, as part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) 28th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting Tel Aviv, Beersheba, and the Al-Azraq air base in Jordan.

The IRGC also said it would increase drone attacks by 20% and double the use of heavy strategic missiles in the coming hours.