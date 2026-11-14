Shafaq News- Tehran

An oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Navy reported on Saturday, accusing the vessel of entering a restricted maritime zone despite previous warnings.

In a statement, the Navy said the tanker had switched off its tracking and identification systems while navigating through an area it described as unsafe. The explosion brought the vessel to a halt, while the Navy warned that other tankers entering the zone risked a similar fate.

The Navy also criticized tanker owners for disregarding previous incidents, accusing them of relying on statements by US President Donald Trump and putting their investments at risk.

The statement did not identify the tanker or provide details on possible casualties or the extent of the damage.

Earlier this week, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported explosions and fires involving several oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, including three incidents on Tuesday and two supertankers carrying more than four million barrels of oil on Thursday. A day later, it reported further naval mine strikes involving two oil tankers and a liquefied gas carrier.