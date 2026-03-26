Iran to mobilize a Million Fighters for a possible ground battle with US

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has mobilized over one million fighters for a potential ground battle with the United States, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Thursday, citing a military source.

The source told Tasnim that amid speculation about the possibility of the US making a “historic mistake” by entering the battle on Iran’s southern front, “a wave of enthusiasm has formed among Iranian fighters on the ground to create a historic challenge for the Americans on Iranian soil.”

“There has been a recent surge of requests from Iranian youth to Basij, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the army to participate in the battle,” the source added, expressing readiness to confront the US potential landing to open the Strait of Hormuz. “The United States wants to open the strait by suicide. This is not a problem. We are ready to carry out their suicidal strategy and keep the Strait closed,” the source stressed.

Earlier, the US President Donald Trump claimed that Iranian negotiators were “begging” for a deal after being militarily “obliterated.” On Truth Social, he called Tehran’s claim that it is only reviewing a US proposal “WRONG,” urging Iran to hurry up and accept the deal.

Read more: Long war with Iran: A dangerous repetition of history, but with even less preparation