Iran threatens imminent punishment for Israel

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran’s top military commander announced that a punishing strike against Israel is imminent, distinguishing it from earlier warning operations.

Major General Abdulrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, stated in a video message that “the operations carried out so far were warning shots to establish deterrence,” and confirmed that “the punitive operation will be executed soon.”

He also issued a direct warning to residents of Tel Aviv and Haifa to evacuate “to ensure their safety.”

Earlier in the day, Iranian media reported renewed missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli sites in Beersheba, Dimona, and Tel Aviv. Dimona houses Israel’s nuclear facility, and Beersheba includes key defense infrastructure.

The confrontation, now entering its sixth day, has featured sustained exchanges of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, and despite repeated international appeals for restraint, both sides have continued military operations.