Iran says it will defeat US forces in any ground war

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran warned it would “finish” any ground war with the United States if Washington launches one, as both sides signal readiness for a wider conflict.

An Iranian diplomatic source told RIA Novosti that Tehran is confident it would defeat US forces in a ground operation.

The conflict began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, followed by retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran on Israeli and US targets across the Middle East. Fighting has so far been dominated by airstrikes, missile exchanges and drone operations, but US President Donald Trump has said Washington could launch more powerful strikes against Iranian civilian targets –including bridges and power stations– in the next two to three weeks. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, formerly a Fox News host, also did not rule out a ground operation.

Iran maintains a large military force alongside the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and an extensive missile and drone arsenal, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has revealed that 7 million Iranians have volunteered to take up arms to defend the country.

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