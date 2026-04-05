Iran says US rescue collapsed as Washington claims success

Shafaq News- Tehran

A US rescue operation to extract a crew member from a downed F-15 fighter jet in Iran has failed, Khatam Al-Anbiya headquarters said on Sunday, disputing Washington’s account of a successful mission.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the headquarters, added that Iranian forces destroyed two US C-130 aircraft and two Black Hawk helicopters during the operation near Isfahan.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said American forces successfully rescued the weapons systems officer in what he described as a high-risk mission, calling it one of the most “daring” operations in recent history.

According to Reuters, citing a US official, at least one aircraft was destroyed by American forces due to a ”technical failure,” while rescue teams faced heavy resistance from Iran.