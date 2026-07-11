Iran's Supreme Leader vows revenge for his father’s killing

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed on Saturday to avenge the killing of his father, Ali Khamenei, and others killed in the recent war, affirming that "retribution will certainly be carried out."

In a message released by Iranian media, Khamenei said those responsible for killing the late Supreme Leader “should know that they will be held accountable for their crimes,” clarifying that the pursuit of revenge does not depend on his presence or that of other officials.

"Free people from around the world will soon carry out part of the mission.”

In the same message, Khamenei thanked "the tens of millions" who attended the funeral ceremonies, praising the large public turnout in cities across Iran and Iraq, particularly Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad.

Calls for US President Donald Trump’s assassination reportedly resurfaced during the recent funeral ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Trump warned that Washington would “destroy all areas of Iran” if Tehran attempted to assassinate him.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Israel had shared intelligence with the United States indicating Iran was preparing a new plot to assassinate Trump.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow,” Trump said, adding that orders had already been issued for the US military to “completely decimate” the country if Tehran carried out the alleged plot.