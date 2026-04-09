Iran's supreme leader vows ‘new phase’ in Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will move the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz into a new phase, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday, stating that Iran is not seeking war but will not forfeit its rights.

In a statement released on the 40th day since the assassination of former Supreme Leader, Khamenei affirmed that Tehran “considers all resistance fronts as a unified entity," adding that Iran is still awaiting an appropriate response from neighbors “so that we may show you our brotherhood and goodwill.”

“Iran had emerged victorious, despite the enemy’s aggression and losses suffered," the statement said, adding, "The rise of the Islamic Republic as a major power and the decline of global arrogance are presented as visible to all."

The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital energy corridor, historically carrying about one-fifth of the world’s oil before the outbreak of war in Iran. The passage was closed to commercial vessels on March 2 despite the truce reached recently between Iran and USA.