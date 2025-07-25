Iran's Khamenei urges more military, scientific progress

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei vowed that the country's adversaries have failed to achieve their objectives in the recent confrontation, describing their actions as "striking in the air."

In a written message marking 40 days since the deaths of what he referred to as “a group of our dear compatriots” and the onset of the latest Iranian-Israeli conflict, Khamenei asserted that both Iran’s military and scientific efforts will now advance with even greater momentum.

“All military commanders must continuously equip our country with the means to safeguard security and independence,” he stated, while also calling for the preservation of national unity as “a responsibility for each one of us.”

The last conflicterupted after a wave of Israeli strikes on Tehran, triggering nearly two weeks of sustained drone and missile exchanges before a ceasefire was reached in mid-June.