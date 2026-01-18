Iran reopens schools as protests ease

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iran has begun reopening schools in several cities, including Tehran, after closures imposed during anti-government protests, local media reported on Sunday.

According to Iranian outlets, in-person classes had been suspended since January 10 in areas affected by demonstrations, as authorities sought to contain unrest and limit public gatherings.

The reopening comes as part of a gradual return to daily routines in recent days, according to the media, with economic and commercial activity also beginning to resume in some urban markets.

Protests erupted in late December 2025 amid mounting economic pressures and later expanded into nationwide demonstrations challenging Iran’s clerical leadership. The unrest prompted restrictions on movement, heightened security deployments, and repeated disruptions to internet access.

Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have blamed the United States and Israel for the unrest.

During the protests, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that more than 3,300 people were killed and over 24,000 arrested across the country, though independent verification of the figures has remained difficult due to tight restrictions on reporting and communications.

Iranian authorities have not yet formally declared an end to the protests, and there was no immediate official comment on whether other measures introduced during the unrest, including security restrictions, would be fully lifted in the coming days.

