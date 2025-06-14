Iran strikes Israel with missile barrage, Israel hits back in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones at Israel on Saturday evening, triggering nationwide air raid sirens and sending civilians across the country into shelters, as the conflict between the two rivals spiraled into direct confrontation.

The Israeli army confirmed that multiple missiles had been launched from Iranian territory and that air defense systems were “engaging threats in real time.”

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that rockets struck the cities of Haifa and Tamra, while Channel 12 confirmed that dozens of projectiles targeted the Haifa metropolitan area and Krayot region. Initial reports suggest damage, though Israeli officials have yet to confirm casualties or provide a full assessment of the strikes' impact.

Channel 12 also reported that the Israeli military is simultaneously carrying out airstrikes on military targets in Tehran, signaling a rapid and direct response to Iran’s missile offensive.

Iranian state television announced that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had launched a “coordinated aerial attack” involving ballistic missiles and drones as part of True Promise 3, Iran’s declared retaliation for Israel’s recent bombing campaign.

The events come less than 48 hours after Israeli warplanes struck nuclear and military facilities inside Iran, killing senior IRGC commanders and top nuclear scientists, and inflicting damage on infrastructure at Natanz and Isfahan.