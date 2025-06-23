Iran issues evacuation warning ahead of planned strike in Tel Aviv suburb

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran issued an urgent warning on Monday, calling on residents to evacuate a Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, ahead of a planned military operation.

The warning, which included a map of the targeted zone, advised individuals to leave immediately, citing an imminent strike by Iranian armed forces within the coming hours.

It stated that the operation would be similar to previous attacks in recent days that targeted Israeli military infrastructure in parts of Tel Aviv.

The message warned that remaining in the area would endanger lives.

Earlier, The Israeli Army issued an urgent warning to civilians in a Tehran red-marked zone on an attached map as a high-risk target area, urging them to evacuate immediately.

Despite such warnings, Iranian authorities typically report civilian casualties or damage in targeted zones, often framing the strikes as acts of aggression that affect residential areas.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health, since June 13, Israel has killed 430 people and wounded more than 3,500 others.