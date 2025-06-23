Israel issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tehran ahead

Shafaq News/ A series of powerful explosions were heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Monday, media sources affirm to Shafaq News.

The blasts coincided with heavy aerial movement, as multiple reports indicated a large number of Israeli fighter jets flying eastward within Iranian airspace.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army issued an urgent warning to civilians in Tehran, urging them to evacuate the area immediately. The warning, issued Monday, designates a red-marked zone on an attached map as a high-risk target area, citing imminent military action.

According to the military spokesperson, the operation aimed targeting what described as “military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime.”

The warning came just hours after Iran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts US forces.

Despite such warnings, Iranian authorities typically report civilian casualties or damage in targeted zones, often framing the strikes as acts of aggression that affect residential areas.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health, since June 13, Israel has killed 430 people and wounded more than 3,500 others.