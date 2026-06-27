Iran insists prior clearance for Hormuz transit

Shafaq News- Tehran

Ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz must obtain prior authorization from Iranian authorities, the country's State Television reported on Saturday, indicating that several vessels currently stranded in the gateway are seeking their permits.

Citing an Iranian official, the broadcaster noted that Tehran’s navigation rules for Hormuz remain fully in force, requiring all vessels to coordinate with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy before entering or leaving the passage.

Tehran has repeatedly insisted that ships comply with its navigation procedures, suggesting it could impose fees on vessels using the route. The United States and several Gulf countries reject that position, maintaining that the maritime corridor is an international waterway despite its location within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman.

Earlier this week, the United States accused Tehran of a drone attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a claim Iran rejected. US Central Command (CENTCOM) also carried out strikes against Iranian military sites following the incident.

The IRGC later charged Washington with breaching Article 5 of the memorandum of understanding recently signed in Islamabad, which assigns Iran responsibility for coordinating navigation through Hormuz, while targeting US military positions in the Middle East in retaliation.