Iran hits two tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday that its navy struck two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and forced four others to turn back after they allegedly attempted to use an "undeclared route" in defiance of its warnings.

In a statement, the IRGC asserted that the targeted tankers had been influenced by US Central Command (CENTCOM)'s “incitement" and were traveling under US military air escort.

The force also maintained that it continues to exercise "full control" over the strategic waterway, warning that "illegal" US military interference with shipping in the region "will not go unanswered."

The identities of the tankers and whether the incident caused casualties were not disclosed.

Earlier today, the Iranian Army announced that it had targeted Kuwait's Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base with "suicide drones," calling the operation retaliation for recent US strikes on Iran and an attack on a residential home on Qeshm Island, where three members of the same family were killed and two children were injured. CENTCOM alleged that its forces had struck dozens of IRGC targets across Iran during a roughly two-hour operation, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance positions, and maritime capabilities.