Iran denies reports of top commanders’ deaths following Israeli strike

Shafaq News/ Iranian authorities have denied widespread rumors regarding the deaths of senior military commanders in the aftermath of the recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian soil.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, claims about the “martyrdom” of several high-ranking officials—including IRGC Deputy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, IRGC Aerospace Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces—are baseless. The agency reported that all listed commanders are alive, continuing their official duties, and directly involved in coordinating the country's military response to the Israeli attack.

Tasnim also reported that six scientists were killed in the strikes.

The denial comes amid a surge of disinformation circulating on social media platforms and foreign-based opposition media outlets, following what Iranian sources describe as a “terrorist operation” that claimed the lives of multiple civilians, military personnel, and nuclear scientists.

While tensions remain high following the Israeli strikes, Iranian officials emphasized that the country's command structure remains intact and is preparing a response.