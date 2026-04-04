Iran denies US Embassy Riyadh drone attack

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday dismissed any involvement in a drone attack targeting the US Embassy in Riyadh, blaming Israel and describing the incident as unrelated to its armed forces.

The IRGC warned that any attack on Iranian embassies or diplomatic missions would be treated as an attack on its armed forces and met with a swift response. It had previously said Israel and the United States are carrying out “false flag” operations aimed at turning countries in the region against Iran.

Earlier today, the IRGC launched the 94th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting US assets across the Middle East and Israeli military and industrial sites in southern areas including Dimona, the Negev, and Beersheba, adding that Israeli air defenses failed to intercept the missiles.

Israel, meanwhile, said it carried out a new wave of airstrikes across Tehran targeting what it described as air defense systems, missile storage sites and military infrastructure linked to the Iranian government.

#عاجل ❌جيش الدفاع يواصل استهداف منظومات النيران والدفاع الجوي التابعة للنظام الإيراني: استهداف مواقع دفاع مركزية في أنحاء طهران⭕️أنجز سلاح الجو امس (الجمعة) موجة غارات استهدفت بنى تحتية تابعة للنظام الإيراني في أنحاء طهران.❌وخلال موجة الغارات استهدف جيش الدفاع مواقع للدفاع… pic.twitter.com/BwlZ1la0tI — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 4, 2026

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that 3,527 people have been killed in Iran since the war began on February 28, including 1,606 civilians and at least 244 children, while Israel’s Health Ministry, which operates under military censorship, claimed that 7,084 people have been injured during the same period, including 120 in the past day.