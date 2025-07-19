Iran demands genuine US intent for return to nuclear diplomacy

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed on Saturday that his country remains wary of US intentions to revive nuclear negotiations.

In an interview with China’s CGTN on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Araghchi stressed that any return to talks must be rooted in sincerity and a mutual commitment to a “win-win solution.”

Araghchi cited the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as proof that a negotiated solution is achievable, confirming that a return to the table depends on Washington abandoning coercive tactics and committing to a diplomatic path.

Reiterating Tehran’s conditions for reengaging in nuclear diplomacy—especially in light of recent Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, he condemned the attacks as “unprovoked aggression,” asserting, “We had no way but to exercise our right to self-defense. We responded decisively, forced the aggressors to halt their campaign, and accepted their request for an unconditional ceasefire.”

Still, Araghchi cautioned that the truce remains “fragile,” accusing Israel of routinely violating ceasefire agreements. “We are very careful,” he warned, pointing out that Iran did not start the war and does not seek its continuation, but is fully prepared if it resumes.