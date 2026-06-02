Iran asserts ‘undisclosed’ military might

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran retains undisclosed military capacities and can draw on additional defense assets if needed, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Tehran’s central military command, said on Tuesday, pushing back against Western claims that Iran’s defensive strength has been weakened.

In an interview with the semi-official website Defa Press, General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy commander of the headquarters, noted that Iran “has not yet revealed all of its Trump cards,” stressing that further resources remain available for deployment in response to potential threats.

While acknowledging that recent fighting caused damage to Tehran’s defense industries, he maintained that production lines and military support operations have continued without interruption. “Military manufacturing sites are completely hidden from the enemy’s view,” he added, pointing out that their undisclosed locations reduce the risk of targeting and help ensure sufficient production capacity.

Despite continued negotiations between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the three-month-old war, including a memorandum of understanding (MoU) proposal, both the US and Israel have repeatedly warned of renewed escalation if diplomatic efforts stall.