Iran arrests nearly 100 over alleged Israel links

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced on Thursday the arrest of 97 individuals it identified as “Israeli operatives” during nationwide counter-espionage operations, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The ministry said security forces detained 69 of the suspects on accusations of working with networks linked to the “US-Zionist enemy,” adding that they were organizing cells and preparing unrest and violent actions. It reported dismantling several networks and seizing firearms, explosives, and equipment during coordinated operations across multiple provinces.

In Khuzestan, security forces identified and disrupted five armed cells following an attack on the provincial governorate, arresting six key operatives and additional coordinators while uncovering plans to carry out assaults on government facilities, police patrols, and a judicial center. In southeastern Iran, they detained 13 individuals accused of espionage and links to separatist groups, stating they had gathered information on military and security sites.

Earlier this week, Iranian officials arrested 12 people accused of spying for Israel and executed a man after convicting him of passing information to Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency. They also executed three others after courts convicted them of killing police officers during unrest and cooperating with Israel and the United States.