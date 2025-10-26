Iran: UN nuclear file closed

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran’s nuclear file has been removed from the UN Security Council agenda under Resolution 2231, calling it “a new stage” in the country’s international standing.

Speaking before Parliament, Qalibaf revealed that Iran, Russia, and China had jointly informed the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Security Council president that the European attempt to trigger the “snapback” mechanism to reimpose sanctions “has no legal basis.”

He warned that any country acting on “expired resolutions” would face retaliation, adding that “the era of American unilateralism has ended.”

Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — limited Iran’s uranium enrichment and nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief approved by the UN Security Council. It reached its “Termination Day” on October 18, ending all related provisions, including International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) oversight tied to the accord.

France, Germany, and the UK, known collectively as the E3, invoked the snapback clause on August 28, accusing Tehran of breaching enrichment limits and halting cooperation with the IAEA.

Tehran rejected those accusations.

