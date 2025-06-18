Iran: Nuclear facilities largely undamaged by Israeli strikes

Shafaq News/ Iran’s nuclear infrastructure remains largely undamaged despite recent Israeli airstrikes, a senior Iranian official confirmed on Wednesday.

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told Mehr News Agency that operations continue uninterrupted and morale among staff remains strong, asserting, “There has been no retreat under pressure.”

The statement follows Israeli strikes on multiple nuclear sites, including Natanz—home to Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility—Fordow, a fortified site enriching uranium above 60%, the Ahmadi Roshan complex in Isfahan, and the Bushehr reactor, Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant.

Iran’s Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, had condemned the assault as a deliberate strike on “a peaceful nuclear facility operating under full IAEA safeguards,” warning it risked triggering a radiation emergency.

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, claiming Iran was nearing nuclear weapon capability. However, recent International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) assessments have found no evidence of a coordinated effort to develop a nuclear weapon.

Earlier today, Israeli military officials, speaking to The Guardian, acknowledged the strikes did not significantly disrupt Iran’s nuclear progress, though they may have postponed any potential weaponization by several months.