Iran: Forces ready to face any threat

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to confront any threat on land, at sea, or in the air, the Army's Deputy Chief for Coordination and Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Friday.

During the 4th World Military Archery Championship (CISM 2025), Sayyari stated to reporters that Iran’s troops are drawn from the country’s “best youth," and maintain high readiness through constant training.

Sayyari explained that personnel train four days a week to stay fit and disciplined. Archery, he added, reflects Iran’s heritage and Islamic values, embodying “valor, faith, and national identity.”

His remarks came as Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have hinted at further military operations following June’s 12-day air war, when Israel struck Iranian military and nuclear sites and Tehran retaliated with missile attacks. Iran has warned it would “open the gates of hell” if Israel launches new strikes, according to local media.

Read more: Iran’s post-war strategy: Dual voices, unified deterrence