International task force to search for missing Israelis in Gaza

Shafaq News – Middle East

Several countries have formed a multinational task force to search for the remains of Israeli soldiers and captives in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, citing diplomatic sources on Thursday.

Official Israeli estimates indicate that 48 captives remain in Gaza. Of those, 20 are believed to be alive, while the rest have either been declared dead or are unaccounted for due to the destruction of detention sites during Israeli bombardments.

Haaretz reported that the task force’s mission will focus on identifying locations where remains may be found and coordinating efforts to retrieve them, amid broader talks on ending hostilities and facilitating aid delivery.

On Wednesday, Hamas declared it had reached an agreement to end the war in Gaza. The proposed deal includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the entry of humanitarian assistance, and the exchange of prisoners.