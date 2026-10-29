Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday it had shot down an MQ-1 drone in the airspace east of the Strait of Hormuz, the 14th such aircraft it says it has destroyed.

The drone was brought down by a new, advanced IRGC air defense system opposite the coastal town of Sirik, in southern Iran's Hormozgan province, about an hour before the announcement, the force's public relations office said in a statement.

The incident comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war. US Vice President JD Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, seeking to revive peace talks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Qatari mediators have also presented Tehran with a new draft deal, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters, though a senior Iranian official dismissed it as unacceptable.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that Tehran was still giving diplomacy a chance to succeed, adding that Iran's seven-day plan could be completed in less than a week if adopted.