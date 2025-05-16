Hundreds dead in Gaza as Israeli bombardment intensifies

Shafaq News/ Intense Israeli airstrikes, artillery shelling, and naval bombardments struck northern Gaza early Friday, as the humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave reached new levels of urgency, according to medical and civil defense sources.

Medical teams in Gaza reported over 136 Palestinians killed in the last 24 hours alone, many of them women and children, amid ongoing attacks targeting residential homes in Beit Lahia, Jabalia, and displacement camps across the strip.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said its crews have been operating without pause since midnight, “rushing from one strike site to another” due to the intensity of the shelling, particularly in the north.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the situation around Khan Younis remains dire, especially in Al-Fukhari and the vicinity of the European Hospital, where communications have been cut and the fate of numerous families trapped inside their homes remains unknown.

Medical sources report that hundreds of injured continue to arrive as airstrikes persist, pushing healthcare facilities beyond their operational limits. Many victims are critically wounded, and the death toll is expected to rise due to severe shortages of medicine and equipment.

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned that “families in Gaza are starving,” with desperately needed aid stuck at border crossings. It said the latest food security analysis confirms the territory is “racing against time to avoid famine.”

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) raised alarms, stating that “time is running out to save lives in Gaza”, pointing to the collapse of the healthcare system under the ongoing siege.

Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, warned that Israel is fully aware of the scale of the crisis, urging the global community to act swiftly. “We must not repeat the mistake of failing to prevent genocide,” he said, calling on the UN Security Council to intervene.

Amid this escalation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday about the situation, expressing concern over the humanitarian crisis.

Since October 7, the Israeli military campaign has resulted in approximately 173,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, the majority of them women and children, with more than 11,000 people still missing, according to local health authorities.