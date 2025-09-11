Houthis target Israel with missile and drones

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) launched missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets, including Ramon Airport, the group announced on Thursday.

In a statement, Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, said the missile force fired a “Palestine 2” hypersonic ballistic missile at a military site in the Negev, claiming it struck its target and forced millions of “usurping Zionists” into shelters.

He added that three drones “successfully” carried out a separate operation, with two hitting Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash area and the third striking another military position in the Negev.

The strikes, the Houthis said, were in retaliation for “the Israeli aggression against our country,” referring to Wednesday's air raids on Sanaa and al-Jawf province, which killed at least nine people and wounded more than 118, including journalists, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The group also framed its operations as part of its campaign to support Palestinians in Gaza, where the Israeli war has left more than 64,000 people dead and over 163,000 wounded since October 7, 2023. It vowed to continue launching attacks until the blockade and military assault on the enclave end.