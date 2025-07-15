Houthis launch dual drone strikes on Israel

Shafaq News - Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) carried out a dual military operation against Israel, using three drones, the group announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, said two drones struck what he described as an “important” military site in the Negev region, while a third targeted the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) port in southern Israel, confirming that the attacks “successfully” achieved their objectives.

Saree described the assault as part of the group’s response to the Israeli “genocide” in Gaza, where Israeli hostilities have killed over 58,000 people, mostly women and children, vowing that “our operations will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the incident.

The latest strike comes days after a similar attack on Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, which the Houthis have repeatedly targeted. The group has also intensified maritime operations in the Red Sea, attacking ships it considers connected to Israel.