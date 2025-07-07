Houthis: Missiles and drone strike Israeli targets, including Ben Gurion Airport

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) announced on Monday that it had carried out one of its largest attacks yet on Israel, claiming to have struck “sensitive sites” in response to Israeli airstrikes on Yemeni cities.

Earlier today, the Israeli military reportedly launched a series of strikes targeting key infrastructure in Yemen’s Red Sea province of Hodeidah. The Houthis, however, stated that their air defenses intercepted the attack and forced a large portion of the Israeli formations to withdraw.

In a statement, the group said it had launched 11 missiles and a drone toward Israeli targets, including Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, the port of Ashdod, a power station in Ashkelon, and the port of Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash).

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ القوة الصاروخية وسلاح الجو المسير عملية عسكرية نوعية مشتركة بأحد عشر صاروخا بالستيا وطائرة مسيرة استهدفت مطار اللد وميناء أسدود ومحطة كهرباء عسقلان وميناء أم الرشراش في فلسطين المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/XqkvCSnJiU — أمين حيان Ameen Hayyan (@AminHian) July 7, 2025

The Houthis claimed that “all missiles and drones hit their intended targets with precision,” and added that Israeli missile defense systems “failed to intercept them.”

Israeli authorities have not issued an immediate response, and there is no independent confirmation of damage or casualties resulting from the reported strike.