Houthi leader: Israel pursuing four strategic objectives in Syria

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Thursday, Houthi (Ansarallah) leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi framed Israel’s intensified airstrikes in Syria as part of a “calculated strategy” to reshape the regional balance of power.

In a televised address, he laid out four objectives, the first being the “normalization of unprovoked aggression” — strikes carried out repeatedly and without military retaliation.

The second centers on Israel’s role in Syria’s internal affairs. "By presenting itself as a protector of the Druze and other minorities, Israel capitalizes on the sectarian conduct of certain armed factions," al-Houthi said, referencing recent events in Suwayda.

A third objective, he added, involves carving out a buffer zone deep within Syrian territory, extending toward Damascus and justified under vague “security classifications.”

Finally, al-Houthi argued that Israel seeks to restrict Syria’s sovereignty — from weapons development and foreign alliances to political direction — in order to cement long-term dominance.

He cited Israel’s expanding military footprint as evidence of these ambitions, pointing to more than eight Israeli bases in northern Quneitra connected by a fortified corridor near the capital.