Shafaq News- Hormuz

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz edged higher on Wednesday, with 10 commodity-carrying vessels passing through the strategic waterway, although the pace remained below its recent average, ship-tracking firm Kpler reported on Thursday.

Data showed that 10 vessels crossed the Strait on Wednesday, up from eight the previous day but below the 10-day moving average of about 15 vessels.

Seven tankers of various sizes entered the waterway from the Gulf of Oman, while three vessels exited.

Hormuz traffic ticks up to 10 vessels daily

Iran and Oman agreed on their respective shares of the Strait of Hormuz waters and revenues on Wednesday, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) blamed Washington for delays in reopening the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world's oil passes, has remained largely closed under Iranian restrictions since Feb. 28, following the joint US-Israel war on Iran. The corridor briefly reopened after a US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) took effect on June 18, but closed again amid renewed military escalation, with Tehran maintaining that the waterway remains under Iranian control. US President Donald Trump, however, claims the waterway is "open and operating."

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