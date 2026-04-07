Hezbollah targets Israeli helicopters and warplanes amid deadly strikes in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 15:47)

Hezbollah launched a wave of rocket and drone attacks on Israeli military positions and northern settlements on Tuesday, while Israeli airstrikes killed and wounded dozens in southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanese media outlets, an Israeli strike on Tayr Debba killed three people and wounded two others, while separate raids on Zibdine and Deir al-Zahrani each left one person dead. The toll from a strike on Maarakah rose to three, and more than 10 strikes in the Jezzine area wounded at least nine people. Majdal Zoun also came under phosphorus artillery shelling.

The Israeli army said it struck a Hezbollah central crossing used to move fighters and weapons between the northern and southern sides of the Litani River. It added that anti-tank operatives allegedly positioned inside a mosque were killed, and that additional strikes targeted an individual accused of monitoring troop movements. Ground forces also reported seizing weapons, explosives, and ammunition.

🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع أمس معبرًا مركزيًا إضافيًا استخدمه عناصر حزب الله الإرهابي للتنقل من شمال إلى جنوب نهر الليطاني ولنقل وسائل قتالية وقذائف صاروخية ومنصات إطلاق بهدف دفع بمخططات إرهابية ضد قوات جيش الدفاع.🔸تضاف هذه الضربة إلى ستة معابر أخرى في نهر الليطاني تم استهدافها منذ… pic.twitter.com/DQ3BcHwfyX — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 7, 2026

#فيديو القضاء على عناصر حزب الله من الوحدة المضادة للدروع داخل مسجد والعثور على عشرات الوسائل القتالية🔸رصدت قوات الفرقة 91 عناصر من وحدة الصواريخ المضادة للدروع في حزب الله تمركزوا داخل مسجد في جنوب لبنان حيث وفور عملية الرصد قامت القوات بتدمير المجمع والقضاء على العناصر… pic.twitter.com/stzTA7TvSq — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 7, 2026

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from Israeli operations since March 2 at over 1,450 killed and more than 4,600 wounded nationwide, including women and children.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it struck troop gatherings in al-Taybeh and Markaba and al-Bayyada, targeted Israeli forces and vehicles near the Fatima Gate crossing, and carried out drone attacks that directly hit at least two Merkava tanks. It also launched repeated rocket barrages on several northern settlements, including Karmiel, Shomera, Shlomi (twice), Metula (four times), Kiryat Shmona (twice), Nahariya, and Even Menachem, while firing surface-to-air missiles at Israeli helicopters and warplanes over southern Lebanon and western Beqaa, forcing them to withdraw.

Israeli media, operating under tight wartime reporting restrictions, reported several missile impacts in the northern coastal city of Nahariya following the latest barrages from Lebanon, with at least two people sustaining “light” injuries.

Israel’s Health Ministry said emergency services treated 133 injured people over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of casualties to more than 7,000 since the start of the broader regional conflict on February 28. The Israeli military reported 411 soldiers wounded since the start of the war in Lebanon, including 27 in serious condition and 60 moderately injured.