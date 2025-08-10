Hezbollah supporters rally against Lebanon disarmament plan

Shafaq News – Beirut

Supporters of Lebanon’s Hezbollah staged fresh marches on Sunday in Beirut’s southern suburbs, protesting the government’s decision to restrict all weapons to state control.

Lebanese media said the demonstrations came in response to a Cabinet resolution passed on August 7 that includes Hezbollah in the disarmament plan and tasks the Lebanese Army with drafting and implementing a nationwide arms-control strategy by the end of 2025.

The army deployed across the entrances to the suburbs and on Beirut streets as a precaution. Yesterday, it warned against Hezbollah supporters’ protests, urging citizens to avoid actions that could endanger national security through “unpredictable consequences.”