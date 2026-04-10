Hezbollah launches strikes on Israel over Lebanon ceasefire violations

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Friday launched at least 16 rocket and drone attacks on Israeli positions and settlements, citing Israeli violations of the US-Iran ceasefire that includes Lebanon.

In a series of statements, the group said it hit settlements across the border, including Kiryat Shmona, Metula, Shlomi, Misgav Am, and Dovev, and reported a direct strike on a Merkava tank in southern Lebanon. Israeli media reported displacement from Kiryat Shmona and nearby areas.

Israel, meanwhile, intensified strikes across southern Lebanon, shelling Dibbine and targeting Kfar Rumman, Habboush, and the outskirts of Nabatiyeh, while demolishing residential areas in Aita Al-Shaab. Additional strikes hit Bint Jbeil, Al-Shehabiyeh, Jbal Al-Botm, and Al-Khiyam.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said operations would continue, describing Lebanon as Israel’s main front. On Iran, he warned the military remains ready to escalate if needed, while the army claimed it has struck around 4,000 targets and launched more than 18,000 munitions since the war began on February 28.

Despite the recent attacks, the Lebanese government has moved toward direct talks with Israel, according to Lebanese media, with a preparatory meeting set for Tuesday, April 14, in Washington under US auspices. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had instructed his cabinet to begin negotiations “as soon as possible,” focusing on disarming Hezbollah and normalizing relations with Beirut.

A fragile two-week US-Iran ceasefire took effect on April 8 under a Pakistan-mediated framework based on Iran’s 10-point proposal. Iran and Pakistani officials say the truce requires ending hostilities across the region, including Lebanon, while the US and Israel argue it applies only to Iran.

Tehran has not fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz, saying continued Israeli strikes, particularly in Lebanon, breach the agreement, with shipping still heavily restricted.